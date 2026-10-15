Cologne police seize robot after sexual harassment report (VIDEO)

German police are investigating an alleged sexual harassment case in Cologne, where a robot touched a 16-year-old girl and made indecent movements. The robot was found in the trunk of a car and confiscated as evidence.

The incident occurred on the night of October 11 in the area of a busy street in Cologne, near a fast food restaurant. According to police, the robot was operated or supervised by two young men. One is its 16-year-old owner, and the other is his 19-year-old companion.

Police say the robot touched the girl on the buttocks and made repeated indecent movements. The two men are suspected of filming the incident, broadcasting it on social media and commenting on it in real time.

After the report was filed, law enforcement officers found the suspects in the area. The robot had already been stowed in the trunk of a Volkswagen car. In addition to the machine, two mobile phones were seized, which are believed to contain recordings of the incident.

They are checking how the robot was controlled

The investigation must establish whether the movements were pre-programmed or carried out by remote control. Police are also investigating the role of the two men in filming and broadcasting the incident.

“We have never encountered anything like this before,“ Cologne police spokesman Christoph Bermer told The Associated Press, describing the case as new territory for law enforcement.

The robot is about 120 centimeters tall and is red and gold. The two young men have not been charged at this time, but are being considered suspects in an investigation into possible sexual harassment. German police have not announced any charges or final conclusions in the case.

Sources: apnews.com, vesti.bg, cbsnews.com