Marius Kurkinski at 57: The magician on stage celebrates his birthday with "BG Marius"

His first one-man show has an unusual detail even before it starts. The poster does not show his birth name Ivaylo Stoyanov, but Marius Kurkinski - a pseudonym invented by Stefan Valdobrev. The premiere of "Don Juan" by Moliere was on February 12, 1993 and marked the beginning of a path in which an actor gradually turns the solitude of the stage into a conversation with thousands of spectators.

Today Marius Kurkinski turns 57. He was born on October 15, 1969 in Novi Pazar, but grew up in Varna from the age of five. At the age of 12 he entered the children's theater studio at the Drama Theater “Stoyan Bachvarov“, and then played in the theater “Shturche“ of the Raykovi brothers.

At the National Academy of Dramatic Arts and Film Studies, he studied in the class of Prof. Krikor Azaryan, together with Stefan Valdobrev. He graduated from acting for drama theater in 1993, and then studied film directing for two years with Prof. Georgi Dyulgerov. In addition to being an actor and director, Kurkinski also performs as a musical performer. In the 90s, he released the albums “Love War“, “We Will Be Happy“ and “Two“.

From “The Diary of a Madman“ to „Nashenets“

Kurkinsky is among the artists who build a large part of their reputation through one-man shows. Among his emblematic titles are „The Lady with the Puppy“, „The Man Himself“, „The Dream“, „Sweep“, „The Black Chicken“ and „Nashenets“. In 1996, he wrote the screenplay and directed the film „Diary of a Madman“, in which he also played the lead role.

His work has been honored with „Askeer“ and „Ikar“ awards. He received „Ikar“ for the main male role, for his role in „Satresenie“ and for a supporting male role in „Hamlet“. In 2016, he was awarded the Order of „St. St. Cyril and Methodius“ first degree for services to Bulgarian culture and art.

His latest performance brings together literature and personal memory

Kurkinski's current project is „BG Marius“ - his 14th consecutive solo performance. The production is based on texts by Bulgarian authors and focuses on the words „Bulgaria“ and „homeland“. „I chose this name because I was simply tired of BG. I want Bulgaria“, the actor tells NOVA.

The performance features texts by Ivan Vazov, Nikola Otsarov, Petko Slaveykov, Pencho Slaveykov, Aleko Konstantinov and Stoyan Mihaylovski. Among the works included are “You are beautiful, my homeland“, “Farewell“ and “Oh, Shipka!“.

The new production also has a deeply personal line. Kurkinski includes letters written to him by his father Vasil, his mother Angelina and his grandmother Mariyka. “I want to take a new step in intimacy with the audience“, he tells bTV.

Thus, Marius Kurkinski's birthday comes not just with a review of the past years, but with a new stage continuation. It brings together literature, childhood, memories of family and that space to which the artist returns again and again - the theater.

Sources: bta.bg, nova.bg, btvnovinite.bg