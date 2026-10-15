Silvia Lulcheva spoke about anorexia and the unfulfilled dream of a second child

When she was a third-year student at VITIZ, Silvia Lulcheva began to consciously starve herself. According to her story, the period was around 1989-1990 and was marked by love disappointment, insecurity and a feeling that her appearance was the reason for her rejection. The actress reaches 48 kilograms, but despite this, she continues to see herself as fat.

She does not stop going to classes and hides the weight loss with loose clothes. Her mother initially does not understand how serious her condition is, until her colleague notices the change and warns her about the consequences. Treatment follows, including hormone injections. According to Lulcheva, her body is gradually recovering, but her attitude towards food remains a long-standing internal battle.

Childhood fear and health test

According to her story, anxiety began in early childhood. At the age of five or six, she was afraid that she would die after a story told by another girl about dangerous water. Later, she became seriously ill with chickenpox and bronchopneumonia. Lulcheva claims that after numerous injections, a nerve was affected and for some time she could not walk. The only thing that calms her mother is that the child continues to talk.

The dream of another child

After the birth of her daughter Elitsa, the actress imagined a family with three children. However, the next pregnancy did not occur. For years, she has been monitoring a condition that she believes is fibroids, and another doctor diagnosed her with endometriosis.

She and her husband Vasil are discussing whether to try again. According to her story, he does not want her to go through a heavy hormonal course and for the family to be subjected to new stress. The painful symptoms also affect everyday life, travel and intimate life. The hope for a second child remains unfulfilled.

Two periods of burnout

Lulcheva also talks about two heavy periods of burnout. Then she does not want to meet people, talk on the phone or accept new information. She continues to play, but feels her work as mechanical, as if she is physically present, but internally she has disappeared.

She is gradually recovering with the help of a woman from Singapore, with whom she communicates remotely. The second heavy period comes shortly before the pandemic, and returning home helps her slow down. Her daughter Elitsa is also among the people who help her free herself from self-blame.

Later, the actress completed a twelve-month online training at the Shaolin Academy and combines movements from yoga and tai chi. She says: “I want, when you are next to me, to feel luxurious in my soul“. Lulcheva also participates in the “Day for Me“ campaign, as well as in initiatives of the Bulgarian Food Bank, “Together in Class“ and the Bulgarian Red Cross.

Sources: hotarena.net