Yana Titova revealed that she lives with two autoimmune diseases. The actress and director made the personal confession in the show “Before Lunch“ on bTV, specifying that she would not name the specific diagnoses.

According to her, health problems limited her physical activity. Just five months ago, Titova had hardly moved, and later she started running.

She managed to finish the 10-kilometer distance of the Sofia Marathon. The challenge had seemed unattainable to her until recently. In bTV, the change was described as the result of an “unexpected impulse“.

Titova did not specify what her two illnesses were, so no assumptions can be made about specific diagnoses or their connection to her sporting achievement.

After participating in the Sofia Marathon, the actress plans to participate in a marathon in Rome. In parallel, she continues her work as a director and is preparing a project related to Lili Ivanova.

Titova also returned to the theater stage after a 10-year break. Her new confession emphasizes her personal journey from severely limited physical activity to completing 10 kilometers, without revealing medical details about her condition.

Source: btv.bg