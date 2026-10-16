Harry and Meghan made their first public appearance together in the UK (VIDEO)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made their first public appearance together in the UK since returning to the country. The pair visited three charities in Nottingham - the city where they made their first public appearance together in 2017 after announcing their engagement.

The programme began at the “Community Recording Studio“, which uses music, performing arts and sports programmes to help young people build confidence and practical skills. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex then visited “Hima“ – the largest food bank in Central England, as well as “Epic Partners“, which offers sports and education programs for disadvantaged young people.

Returning to charitable commitments

Harry has been involved with “Community Recording Studio“ and “Epic Partners“ for more than a decade. Meghan has worked with “Hima“ based on the cookbook Together: Our Community Cookbook, published in 2018.

Their appearance was organized with elements of royal protocol - an official announcement using the titles Duke and Duchess of Sussex, as well as pre-arranged media coverage. The charity “Archwell“, which has been the couple's main focus since moving to the United States, was barely mentioned.

Harry and Meghan gave up their royal duties six years ago and moved to California, saying they wanted to earn their own living. They later signed deals with “Netflix“ and Spotify, and their relationship with the rest of the royal family has soured.

Their status remains unchanged

King Charles III has maintained their status as non-working members of the royal family. In a letter sent on behalf of the king to senior government officials in September, the palace stressed that the pair would no longer use the titles "His Royal Highness" and "Her Royal Highness". Any charitable work they do will be done privately.

According to the Associated Press, the decision to make the letter public is related to concerns that Harry and Meghan's popularity could create a kind of parallel royal court that would compete for attention with the Prince and Princess of Wales William and Kate and other working members of the family.

In recent months, Harry has expressed a desire to reconcile with his father. The prince said he wants his children to have the opportunity to get to know their grandfather. Charles III is being treated for cancer, which was discovered in 2024.

In parallel, the dispute over the family's security continues. Harry insists that the state should fund his security, which was discontinued after he gave up royal duties. The couple's children have changed schools for security reasons.

Sources: dir.bg, apnews.com