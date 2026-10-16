The tension in "The Farm" also reached the relatives

The tension in “The Farm: Blood Makes Water“ is now also transferred between participants who are related by blood. In a season built around married couples and relatives, conflicts begin to affect not only alliances, but also relationships between close people.

Dalia and her brother Saber had to determine the first duelists among the ratai couples. Before the official immunity was awarded, the two had to indicate which participants would be sent to the first duel.

Решението идва на фона на напрежение между няколко лагера. Мая и Бисер настояват за дуел срещу Горан и Рая, защото смятат, че така ще има равнопоставеност между двойките. Джулиан, от своя страна, се опитва да даде възможност на близкия си приятел Бисер да потърси реванш от Кристияна и Румяна заради отправени към семейство Данови обиди. Сабър пък е заявил желание да предостави имунитет на щангистките.

Старите обиди се връщат в играта

The story of Dalia and Saber themselves also shows how difficult it is for close people to remain united under the pressure of competition. While Dalia recovers from a physical ordeal, her brother continues to talk about childhood insults, which, according to bTV, have left a lasting mark on him.

A similar danger looms for Svetoslav Barkanichkov and his son Julian. The two met when Julian was 18, and their life together on the “Farm“ was their first long-term cohabitation. The differences in the way they approach the game had already led to tension. Julian sought a more decisive revenge, while his father advised him to be more humble.

„My first line was that I always felt it and knew it deep inside that I had a child somewhere“, says Svetoslav Barkanichkov.

Later, the relationship between father and son was again called into question due to their different priorities and alliances on the farm.

Antoinette Pepe listens to personal dramas

Against this backdrop, Antoinette Pepe takes on a different role on the farm. She increasingly finds herself the person to whom the other participants talk about their personal problems. bTV jokingly presents her as the “psychologist“ on “The Farm“.

In one of the conversations, Martin shares with her his worst personal drama – his father's suicide. Pepe approaches the conversation without judgment or labeling, and this is what makes her presence different from the usual camp conflicts and strategic conversations.

While Dalia and Saber make decisions that can change the composition of the duel, the other married couples will have to separate personal relationships from the game. In the tenth season of “The Farm“ this turns out to be one of the most difficult tests.

Source: btv.bg