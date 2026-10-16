P. Diddy Moved to Another Prison After Fight With Drug Lord

Sean “Diddy“ Combs has been moved from Fort Dix Federal Prison in New Jersey to FCI Allenwood Low in Pennsylvania, the Federal Bureau of Prisons confirmed. Both facilities are low-security, and authorities have not given an official reason for the move. The Federal Bureau of Prisons said it does not discuss conditions of detention or the specific reasons for the move, citing personal safety and security concerns.

The move follows reports of an alleged incident at Fort Dix. TMZ reported that Combs was involved in a fight with another inmate and suffered a head injury that required him to be taken outside the prison for treatment. The other inmate was Christopher “Dude” Coke, a convicted Jamaican drug trafficker, according to the outlet. TMZ also claims that the conflict was related to discontent among prisoners after publications about the privileges that Combs received behind bars.

However, these claims have been disputed by prison authorities. In a statement to the Associated Press, the Federal Bureau of Prisons said: “The story you are referring to is false and did not happen.“ So at this time, the transfer is confirmed, but the alleged fight and the reasons for it remain the subject of conflicting reports.

What Combs' defense says

Combs' spokesman Judah Engelmeier said that the decision to transfer is made by the Federal Bureau of Prisons. “Sean remains focused on moving forward and we hope that his stay in the new facility will be productive and without unnecessary interruptions,“ he said. In a separate statement, cited by PEOPLE, Engelmayr called Combs’ transfer from one low-security prison to another an important detail related to his safety.

Combs is serving a 50-month sentence after being found guilty on two counts of transporting persons for the purpose of prostitution. He was acquitted on the more serious charges of trafficking in persons for the purpose of sexual exploitation and criminal conspiracy. According to the Associated Press, after reports of alleged violations at the prison, Combs was placed in a special security unit and 41 days of good behavior credit were deducted from his sentence. His expected release date is March 2, 2028.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit has not yet ruled on Combs’ appeal of his conviction and sentence. He remains in federal prison in Pennsylvania pending his sentencing.

Sources: apnews.com, tmz.com