High Cortisol Can Affect Weight, Sleep, and Health: How to Keep It Under Control

Stress is an integral part of everyday life - from the noise of early morning renovations to late arrivals and traffic jams. It's no coincidence that cortisol is increasingly present in conversations about hormonal health, and the “cortisol detox“ is gaining popularity on social networks. But what is its actual role?

Cortisol is produced by the adrenal glands and is involved in numerous processes, including the sleep-wake cycle, the regulation of water and salt balance, immune function, and the stress response. “Cortisol affects the entire body, think of it as the ship’s siren hormone,” explains Hannah Alderson, a BANT-registered nutritionist, hormonal health specialist, and author of Everything I Know About Hormones.

Cortisol, she says, helps wake us up and prepares us to respond to dangerous situations, like a bear encounter. It raises blood sugar when needed and regulates metabolism. The problem arises when levels remain excessively high for a prolonged period - this can contribute to disease, endocrine disorders, obesity and the accumulation of fat in the abdominal area.

What are the risks of too much cortisol?

Disruptions in the normal pattern of cortisol secretion, as well as excessive or insufficient production, can be associated with fatigue, sleep problems, dizziness and mood swings.

“The problem arises when cortisol levels remain high for too long“, says Nicola Ludlam-Rhyne, a registered dietitian and author of How Not to Eat Ultra-Processed. A prolonged excess of the hormone can increase the risk of heart disease, stroke, and type 2 diabetes, and can also be linked to Cushing's syndrome.

In middle-aged people, high levels can also affect muscle mass. According to Ludlam-Rhyne, cortisol can stimulate muscle breakdown and make it difficult to grow.

Another possible effect is weight gain, especially around the waist. Studies have shown that persistently elevated cortisol can promote the accumulation of fat in the abdominal area, especially in women. The hormone triggers the "fight or flight" response, in which glucose levels rise to provide energy to respond to stress. If this energy isn't used, it can be stored in the body.

How can nutrition help?

Reducing stress is an obvious step toward better cortisol control. For people with busy lives, eating habits can also be an important part of the approach.

Gut health is closely linked to cortisol regulation. According to Ludlam-Rhyne, research shows that a diverse and healthy balance of gut bacteria can help control the hormone. Impaired gut health, in turn, can be linked to higher cortisol levels and inflammation.

Maintaining stable blood sugar is also important. Its sharp fluctuations, associated with a diet high in sugar and ultra-processed foods, can stimulate the release of cortisol as the body tries to maintain its energy levels.

Functional health specialist Zoe Jane Hindle advises starting the day with a whole meal, not just a croissant. She warns that after a rise in blood sugar, a sharp drop can follow, without a person realizing that they are falling into a repeating cycle of fluctuations.

What modern trends require attention?

Among the drinks advertised as a means of lowering cortisol is the so-called “armored coffee“. It combines coffee with butter from the milk of animals fed on pasture, or ghee, as well as medium-chain triglycerides (MCT oils). The drink is promoted as a way to increase energy and improve concentration, but caffeine can stimulate cortisol production. The high amounts of saturated fat in butter and ghee can also negatively impact blood sugar levels.

Caution is also needed with ashwagandha, a plant popular in wellness circles for its purported stress-reducing and calming properties. It's not a one-size-fits-all solution, and its effects vary from person to person. It can also interact with certain medications, including high blood pressure and diabetes medications.

What habits are helpful?

Ludlam-Rhyne recommends prioritizing whole and minimally processed foods, eating meals regularly to limit blood sugar spikes, and staying well hydrated.

A balanced diet that includes fiber, healthy fats, protein, and complex carbohydrates supports stable blood sugar levels and gut health. Thus, dietary habits can be part of a comprehensive approach to managing stress and maintaining normal body functions.

Source: Vesti.bg.