Antonia from "Games of Will" admits to cheating and talks about the loss of her father

Antonia, one of the most commented participants in the eighth season of “Games of Will“, is a guest of Simona Razdavička in the new episode of “After the Games Podcast“. In a frank conversation, she reveals details about her personal life, her relationships with men and the tension that accompanied her participation in the extreme reality show, writes Edna.bg.

In front of General Razdavička, the fitness trainer admits to cheating and shares her views on fidelity in relationships. The two discuss jealousy, checking partners' phones and whether lack of attention can justify cheating. Antonia also reveals what kind of man would be able to win her heart.

The conversation also returns to the conflicts in the Hurricane tribe. The participant comments on her relationship with Bate Emo, the tension between them and the nomination, which confronts her with yet another test. She talks about her experience on the show and asks whether she felt betrayed by her allies and what happened behind the cameras.

Among the most emotional topics is the loss of her father. Antonia shares about the severe personal tragedy and the role of faith in God in her life. She tells how the loss of one of the people closest to her influenced her decisions and where she draws strength to move forward.

Outside the Arena, Antonia has an education in biotechnology, but chooses professional development as a personal fitness trainer. In the podcast, she also talks about unrealistic beauty standards, the influence of social media, and the pressure on women to always look perfect.