Russia is trying to include oil exports in the Black Sea ceasefire agreement, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said. According to him, Ukraine is proposing that the arrangements focus on the safety of shipping and the transport of agricultural products.

“The main priority now is restoring freedom of navigation in the Black Sea. This is an extremely important task. Ukraine has proposed realistic conditions for unblocking the Black Sea,” Sybiha told journalists on the sidelines of the “Grain from Ukraine” conference. He added that Kyiv was expecting a response from Moscow after all the proposals had been presented.

Kyiv: Moscow Is Making Additional Demands

According to Sybiha, Russia adds “unrealistic demands” every time Ukraine proposes a package of measures. He said the same was happening in the current discussions.

“If we are talking about agricultural products, of course we are ready for such a ceasefire. The Russians immediately propose including oil as well,” the Ukrainian minister said. According to him, oil could be part of a broader energy ceasefire, but talks on the Black Sea should remain focused on agricultural products.

Sybiha said that Ukraine was also ready to discuss an energy ceasefire, but it must cover all the elements of the relevant framework, rather than only individual Russian energy interests.

More Than 40% of Russian Exports Pass Through the Baltic Sea

The Ukrainian minister thanked India, Turkey and Egypt for their mediation efforts and their role in reducing tensions in the Black Sea.

Sybiha also said that Russia continued to use ports in the Baltic Sea and other areas, including for the export of grain that Kyiv says was stolen from temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories. According to him, more than 40 percent of Russian exports pass through the Baltic route.

“That is why we must exert pressure,” he said.

According to the Ukrainian foreign minister, one of the goals of the “Grain from Ukraine” conference is to draw international attention to the risk of Russia turning the Black Sea into a “kind of Strait of Hormuz.”

Risk to Ukraine’s Agricultural Sector

Prolonged restrictions on the operation of Black Sea ports could lead to additional losses of $7.5 billion for Ukraine’s agricultural sector during the 2026/2027 marketing year, Ukrinform reports.

The issue of safe exports through the Black Sea remains sensitive after Russia withdrew in July 2023 from the grain initiative negotiated with the mediation of the United Nations and Turkey. Under the initiative, nearly 33 million tons of grain and other agricultural products were exported from Ukrainian ports.

As of now, no agreement on a new ceasefire has been announced. The next step is for Moscow to respond to Kyiv’s proposals on shipping and the transport of agricultural products.

Sources: bta.bg, ukrinform.net, ap.org