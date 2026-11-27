Albania could join the European Union by 2030, European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos said in Tirana. She was speaking at a joint press conference with Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama following the summit dedicated to the EU Growth Plan for the Western Balkans.

“Albania could join the European Union by 2030,” Kos said. According to her, if the country continues to make progress on reforms and receives the necessary support from the member states, the negotiations could be close to completion in 2027.

The Path to the Accession Treaty

After half of the negotiating chapters have been closed, a working group of member states should be established to prepare Albania’s accession treaty. Kos pointed to 2028 as a possible deadline for its signing, and 2030 – as a possible year for membership.

The European commissioner described the current year as the most successful one for the EU enlargement process in the past 25 years. She stressed that the progress of the Western Balkan countries depends on concrete results in the reforms, rather than on a common timetable for the entire region.

Albania to Receive 185.6 Million Euros

Albania has completed 80 percent of the reforms envisaged under the Growth Plan and will receive 185.6 million euros under the fourth installment. Montenegro has completed 94 percent of the reforms, while North Macedonia has completed 54 percent.

The Growth Plan provides for financial support to be tied to the implementation of specific commitments. This means that countries receive funds according to the results achieved, while differing levels of progress also lead to different access to financing.

Roaming and SEPA Bring Direct Benefits

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama said that negotiations began in October on the use of mobile services without additional roaming charges in the Western Balkans. He expects citizens to feel the effect of the “Roam Like at Home” service in 2027.

Rama also pointed to the results of Albania’s accession to the Single Euro Payments Area. Over 11 months, 788,000 transactions worth a total of 8.7 billion euros were processed, and according to the prime minister, citizens and businesses saved 20 million euros.

He also linked European integration to the development of transport corridors, energy interconnections and digital networks. The second edition of the EU – Western Balkans Investment Forum was also held in Tirana on November 25 and 26, following the EU – Western Balkans summit in Brussels on November 25.

Rama said that the countries of the region should not wait for full membership in order to take advantage of the economic opportunities offered by closer ties with the EU.

Sources: bta.bg, rtsh.al