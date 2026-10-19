Nikola Tsolov photographed with a mysterious blonde

Nikola Tsolov fell into the social media spotlight after “Bulgaria Dnes“ published paparazzi shots of the racing driver with a young blonde. The photos were taken during a JMSN concert in Borisova Gradina, where Tsolov was with friends.

The woman's identity is not specified. “Bulgaria Dnes“ claims that she is a model, but does not publicly present a name or other information with which this identity could be confirmed.

According to the publication's description, the evening began with friendly communication, and later the two demonstrated greater intimacy. The publication mentions hugs, holding hands and kisses. It is only confirmed that Tsolov was photographed in the company of the woman; It has not been confirmed whether the two are romantically involved.

Earlier in the year, Tsolov was linked to singer Krisia. The two publicly confirmed their relationship in November 2025, and in September 2026, Krisia Todorova stated that they were no longer a couple.

Source: bgdnes.bg