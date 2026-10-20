Dannii Minogue at 55: the singer who turned the club into a stage

Before Kylie Minogue became a global pop star, the family already had a TV acquaintance, Dannii. At the age of 10, Danielle Jane Minogue joined the Australian show Young Talent Time and quickly became a familiar face to the audience. It was there that she later invited her three-year-old sister Kylie to appear on stage.

This childhood start is not just a memory. A role in the series Home and Away followed, where she played Emma Jackson in 1989 and 1990. Between television commitments, Dannii Minogue began a musical career, which was initially built around a bright pop image and dance songs.

From pop debut to club queen

Her debut album Love and Kisses was released in 1991 and was certified gold in the UK. The title track reached number eight in the UK charts, followed by other early hits such as Success and Jump to the Beat.

Dannii Minogue changed direction in the late 1990s. The 1997 single All I Wanna Do reached number four in the UK, and the singer increasingly confidently turned to electronic pop and club music. It was this turn that separated her from the image of just another pop artist and shaped her own audience.

The strongest result came with 2003's Neon Nights. The album reached number eight in the UK charts and included Who Do You Love Now?, Put the Needle on It, I Begin to Wonder and Don’t Wanna Lose This Feeling. The former reached number three, while I Begin to Wonder climbed to number two.

“I think there was some magic in the air,“ says Minogue of the making of Neon Nights. She describes the album as the moment when she first felt confident enough to participate more actively in the lyrics, melodies and production. Neon Nights remains her most successful album in the UK.

Television, X Factor and life off stage

In 2007, Dannii Minogue began working as a judge on talent shows. She was part of the British X Factor for four seasons, before returning to Australian productions. She later hosted I Kissed a Boy - the first British reality show about dating between gay men.

However, her public image has long been cast in Kylie's shadow. Dannii herself has spoken about the constant comparisons between the two sisters and the pressure that comes with it. "It's amazing I survived," she says of the years in which the tabloids simultaneously discussed her career, her appearance and her alleged conflict with Kylie.

The sisters have repeatedly shown that music unites them more than rivalry divides them. In 2023, they appeared together at WorldPride in Sydney. A year later, Dani said that the song Kids by Kylie Minogue and Robbie Williams reminded her of the difficult time when Kylie was being treated for breast cancer. When Kylie returned to the stage, the two performed the song together in Melbourne.

Dani Minogue is turning 55 as an artist with five studio albums, nine UK Top 10 singles and a career that defies definition. She started out as a child in front of television cameras, found her sound on the dance floor and gradually turned the name Minogue into something more than a family connection.

Sources: theguardian.com, independent.co.uk, abc.net.au