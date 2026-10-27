Microwaves are becoming a thing of the past, what people choose

The air fryer is gradually taking the place of the most talked-about small kitchen appliance, but the microwave oven has not disappeared from homes yet. Data on the US market shows a change in the way people use kitchen appliances rather than the sudden end of an era.

In 2025, 16.2 million microwave ovens were sold in the US, which is a decrease of 0.2% in sales volume. At the same time, the market value grew by 3% to $7.1 billion due to higher prices and the demand for more expensive, built-in and multifunctional models. The data comes from Euromonitor International.

Air fryers are becoming more common

The microwave oven's main competitor is no longer just the traditional oven. The air fryer, which uses hot air circulation, has become the preferred appliance for small portions, warming up pizza, potatoes, meat and frozen foods.

According to Circana, 66% of American households had an air fryer in 2024. The appliance participated in 4.9% of main meals, while the microwave reached 23.3% of them. This is an increase of 0.4 percentage points from the previous year and shows that the microwave is still far more commonly used in everyday meals.

However, the popularity of air fryers is associated with a different expectation of food. The microwave heats up quickly, but often leaves baked goods and fried foods soggy. An air fryer takes longer, but brings back the crispy texture without the need to turn on a large oven.

The trend is not the same for everyone

A HelloFresh survey for 2025-2026 shows that 37% of Americans rarely use their air fryer. This puts a limit to the claim that the appliance automatically replaces the microwave in every home. Often it becomes an additional appliance, not the only solution.

In the UK, the trend seems to be stronger. A survey of 2,000 people cited by NationalWorld shows that 64% use an air fryer more often than a conventional oven, and 57% use it more than two years ago. A spokesperson for Utilita, which commissioned the study, said: “Unlike short-lived fads, interest in air fryers is not waning.“

The next step is combination appliances

Manufacturers are increasingly combining several functions in one housing: microwave heating, convection, baking and air frying. This means that the consumer does not necessarily have to choose between a microwave and an air fryer, but buys an appliance that performs both roles.

The microwave oven retains its advantage for soups, drinks, defrosting and quick heating. The air fryer wins for foods where crust and texture are important. Therefore, the data so far shows not the disappearance of microwave ovens, but the division of functions between smaller and more flexible appliances.

Sources: nationalworld.com, hellofresh.com, hfndigital.com