The wife of businessman Daniel Bachorski - Atanaska is outraged by illegally parked cars in front of a residential building on "Deliyska Vodenitsa" Street in the capital's "Druzhba" district. The wife of businessman Daniel Bachorski claims that cars regularly make it difficult to access the entrance and exit of the building.

Bachorska decided to publicize the problem through social networks. According to her, the cars are left in a way that impedes free passage and creates inconvenience for those living in the area.

However, her publication also caused a backlash on the network. Some of her followers focused on the footage in which, according to them, Athanasia, as she presents herself, is traveling without a seat belt. Thus, the dispute over compliance with the rules of the road has also spread to her behavior.

So far, there is no evidence that the dispute in “Druzhba“ has escalated into official proceedings or that administrative action has been taken. It is also unknown whether Bachorska has received a response from the owners of the cars, which she believes are obstructing access to the building.