Foxes are increasingly appearing in Sofia neighborhoods, especially in the southwestern areas near Vitosha. Experts are already talking about a third and even fourth generation of urban foxes that have adapted to life in the capital.

Among the reasons for the population increase are the reduced number of stray dogs, easy access to food and the lack of natural enemies. The animals do not form packs and usually do not seek contact with people, but move around the neighborhoods in search of food.

In Sofia, foxes have been spotted mostly in areas located near the mountain. They are less common around major roads such as “Tsarigradsko Shose“ and the Ring Road.

„Don't feed them“, advises Yavor Gechev

„There is a population of urban foxes in every city in Central, Northern and Western Europe“, animal rights activist Yavor Gechev commented to BNT.

He advises people not to feed the animals and not to accustom them to certain places. According to him, this is not good for either the foxes or the people living in the respective area.

Videos of foxes in Sofia neighborhoods are regularly posted on social networks. Residents say they have seen them around residential buildings, restaurants and playgrounds. Some people are not bothered by their presence, but are worried about the safety of the animals themselves.

Sandboxes are among the preferred places

In the “Lager“ neighborhood, residents filmed a fox on a playground. Sandboxes are among the places that animals use both for play and for toileting. Therefore, they must be covered, and the sand must be replaced and disinfected regularly.

Foxes often become victims of cars, as they do not know how to protect themselves from traffic on the streets. However, in an urban environment, they find more food than in the forest, which keeps them around homes and containers.

Owners of small dogs should be careful when encountering a fox. Animals usually avoid people, but may approach pets when searching for food or moving through familiar territory.

Sources: bntnews.bg