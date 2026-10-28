European record: 2-kilogram pear near Podkova

A nearly 2-kilogram pear was grown in an orchard near the Kardzhali village of Podkova. The producers are brothers Zeki Ahmed and Hikmet Ahmed, and the fruit is presented by BNT as a new European record.

The pear weighs nearly 2 kilograms and, according to the publication, it can feed about ten people. “It can easily feed ten people“, BNT notes in its report.

The fruit is almost twice as heavy as the previous French winner of the record. However, the article does not mention an official organization, procedure, or date for formal recognition of the achievement.

Reporter Krasimir Angelov visited the orchard to show how such a large pear is grown and what care is behind the good harvest. BNT published the report on October 28, 2026.

Sources: bntnews.bg