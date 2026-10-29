Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato recreate iconic friendship moment (PHOTOS)

A turquoise dress, a yellow dress, a tiara and a bunch of suitcases bring Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato back to one of their most recognizable moments together. Almost two decades after the premiere of Disney's film “Princess Protection Program“ the two stood together in front of the camera again, this time for a limited-edition Rare Beauty collaboration.

The campaign introduces the Delena: Soft Pinch Blush Bundle, which costs $ 50. It includes two Soft Pinch liquid blushes – the shade Hope, favored by Gomez, and Virtue, chosen by Lovato, as well as an application brush.

The photos recreate the poster for the 2009 film.

Selena Gomez is wearing a turquoise Oscar de la Renta dress from the Resort 2016 collection, and Demi Lovato is wearing a yellow embellished Leo Lin minidress, whose listed price is $3,295. Both are wearing tiaras and posing on a pile of luggage, just like their characters in the film.

“Once a princess, forever a princess“, Gomez wrote in the campaign introduction. She added that true friends not only have each other's backs, but also make each other blush - a nod to her cosmetics company's blush.

In a statement released by Rare Beauty, Selena Gomez described the collaboration as “a beautiful reminder of this story and an opportunity to celebrate who we are today“. Demi Lovato said the two have shared many childhood memories and that participating in the nostalgic campaign is a "moment that comes full circle."

The two Disney stars met in 2002, when they were seven years old and auditioned for "Barney & Friends." Their careers later blossomed on the Disney Channel, and in 2009, the two starred together in "Princess Protection Program."

Their friendship wasn't always close. In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar in 2020, Demi Lovato said that the two are no longer friends, but emphasized: “I will always have love for her and I only wish her the best“.

In April of this year, however, Selena Gomez supported Demi Lovato in the audience at a concert on her tour. Rare Beauty's new campaign also uses references to the videos the two recorded together as children, turning the advertising partnership into a meeting of several different stages in their shared history.