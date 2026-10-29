Dragoman Marsh Resurrected: It is once again accessible to visitors with a new discovery route

After the devastating fire in 2020, Dragoman Marsh is once again fully accessible to nature lovers. As a result of the joint efforts of hundreds of donors, volunteers, local businesses, the WaterLANDS project under the “Horizon 2020“ program and the Dragoman Municipality, the new visitor infrastructure of the largest karst marsh in our country is now a reality.

The restoration activities were implemented by the “BALKANI“ Wildlife Association and WWF Bulgaria.

First walk along the “Living Swamp“ route on November 7

After the official ribbon cutting during the week, the first major organized walk for citizens and guests will take place on November 7 (Saturday) between 11:00 and 16:00 with completely free admission.

What awaits visitors:

New wooden stilt path: A safe and attractive walk over the water and reed beds.

The “Living Swamp“ route: Equipped with new information signs, educational videos and a specialized website for explorers of all ages.

Interactive “Blatoscope“: An audiovisual installation created by artist Maria Nalbantova and Antoni and Georgi Raizhekov.

A trip 40 km from Sofia: A great opportunity for a one-day hike among the unique flora and fauna of the region.

Useful information for visitors

The organizers advise all guests to prepare warm clothes and shoes suitable for autumn-winter outdoor walks. Visitors can bring food for a picnic in nature or combine the trip with a visit to the restaurants in the town of Dragoman.