Joe Belladonna and the voice of classic Anthrax

When Anthrax hit the scene in the second half of the 80s, the band didn't rely solely on speed and heavy guitars. At its center was a voice that could be sharp, high-pitched, and melodic at the same time. That's the voice of Joe Belladonna - the singer associated with the most recognizable period in the history of the New York thrash metal band.

Belladonna was born Joseph Belardini in Oswego, New York. The confirmed date in the prevailing biographical references is October 13, 1960. Some calendar and entertainment lists indicate October 30, but this date is not confirmed by more reliable reference sources.

Four albums that define an era

The singer joined Anthrax in 1984, and the following year recorded his first album with the group - Spreading the Disease. It includes songs such as “Madhouse“ and “A.I.R.“, which show the direction of the new line-up: fast thrash metal, but with clearly defined melodies and vocal lines.

Followed by Among the Living from 1987, State of Euphoria from 1988 and Persistence of Time from 1990. It was this series that transformed the line-up with Belladonna, guitarists Scott Ian and Dan Spitz, bassist Frank Bello and drummer Charlie Benante into the classic Anthrax formation. The band is among the “Big Four“ of American thrash metal, along with Metallica, Megadeth and Slayer.

Belladonna's melodic approach distinguishes Anthrax from many other bands in the genre. While the music remains fast and aggressive, the vocals do not give up the choruses, the high register and the distinct pronunciation. Thus, songs like “Caught in a Mosh“, “Indians“, “Antisocial“ and “Got the Time“ get a sound that makes them recognizable even outside the narrow circle of thrash metal.

The breakup and the return

Belladonna left Anthrax in 1992. After that, the band continued with John Bush, and the singer worked on solo projects. The breakup remains a controversial part of the band's history. In an interview quoted by Blabbermouth, Belladonna said he was surprised by the decision: “I was caught off guard.“

After playing with the classic lineup in 2005 and 2006, Belladonna officially returned to Anthrax in 2010. This led to a new studio period with 2011's Worship Music and 2016's For All Kings. Thus, the voice associated with the band's most famous albums once again took its place in their music.

“I just thought this was a really good band,“ says Belladonna in an interview about why he accepted Anthrax's offer. Decades later, this meeting remains one of the decisions that shaped the classic sound of American thrash metal.

Sources: allmusic.com, blabbermouth.net, irishtimes.com