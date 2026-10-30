Australian mushroom eater Erin Patterson to remain in prison for life after appeal

Erin Patterson has lost her appeal against her convictions for killing three people with poisonous mushrooms. The Victorian Court of Appeal has rejected her request for release or a new trial, ruling that there were insufficient grounds for the case to be re-examined.

The ruling also relates to a separate appeal against her original sentence. The court ruled that Patterson's ability to seek early release after 33 years was not commensurate with the gravity of the crimes. That term has been revoked, meaning the 52-year-old will likely spend the rest of her life in prison.

The mushroom lunch case

Patterson was found guilty of the deaths of her husband's parents and his elderly aunt. The case involved a beef dish known as “Beef Wellington“, to which, according to the court ruling, highly poisonous green toadstools were added.

The three died after consuming the dish. It was these convictions that Paterson challenged in the Victorian Court of Appeal, arguing that her conviction for triple murder constituted a “miscarriage“.

“Miscarriage“

This was Paterson's position, which demanded either her release or the opportunity for a new trial. However, the court did not accept her arguments and upheld the sentences for the three murders.

No parole

The original sentence was life imprisonment, but with a minimum term of 33 years, before which Patterson could not request parole. After the decision of the appellate magistrates, this option was removed.

Thus, the sentence is now life imprisonment without a specific period for parole eligibility. The information provided does not indicate another date for considering the case.

Sources: bgnes.bg, afp.com