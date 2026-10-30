Juliana Gani shared details about her breakup with Teodor (VIDEO)

Juliana Gani confirmed her breakup with her ex-husband Teodor Getsov, with whom they have a son. In the show “Na kafe“ on NOVA, she said that the end of the relationship came peacefully and without public conflicts. The conversation took place in Plovdiv, where Juliana has lived for years.

Gani did not reveal the specific reason for the breakup, but emphasized that the two managed to talk normally and maintain a good tone.

After the painful breakup, Juliana Gani clarified that she is not in a hurry to start a new relationship right now. “It's not that men are in the background, but I'm just scared“, she said frankly. According to her, her previous experiences have made her more cautious, and currently her attention is focused on work and family.

Dzhulka hinted in front of the show's cameras that she had participated in a new television format. She did not reveal its name for now, but said that because of the project she had spent some time in isolation again.

The breakup with Teodor Getsov comes after a relationship that lasted about five years. The two are parents of Gani's younger son. She also has an older son from a previous relationship that ended in harsh accusations and public scandals.