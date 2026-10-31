DARA releases first new song after winning Eurovision 2026

DARA has released her new English-language single “Bad Idea“ - her first song after Bulgaria's historic victory at “Eurovision 2026“. The singer won the contest with “Bagaranga“, and the new track marks the beginning of the next stage in her musical career.

“Bad Idea“ is conceived as an experiment in which different styles that DARA likes meet. “I think it's a bold choice for a song after Eurovision and everything that happened. I sincerely hope the audience likes it“, the singer tells the Bulgarian National Television.

A song with a different emotion

According to DARA, there is a strong emotional line in the performance that does not directly repeat the meaning of the text. “The whole thing is sung with a lot of heart, which is very interesting, because the text is one, and the pain in singing the vocals is completely different. This is something special“, she says.

Новият сингъл е и първата песен от предстоящ изцяло англоезичен албум. Издаването му е планирано за началото на 2027 г. ДАРА описва проекта като по-електронен, отколкото поп, и го свързва с музика за танцуване и освобождаване от натрупан товар.

„Целият ми нов албум е с малко по-електронно звучене, отколкото поп. Така че хората, които тепърва ще се наслаждават на песните ми, са хора, които искат да танцуват“, казва ДАРА.

Първо изпълнение на живо в София

„Bad Idea“ will be performed for the first time in front of an audience at a DARA concert in Sofia. The program also includes all the songs from her latest album „ADHDARA“. Thus, the new single will be presented directly to the listeners, for whom the singer is also preparing her next major project.

DARA was chosen by the Bulgarian National Television to represent the country at „Eurovision 2026“. With her victory with „Bagaranga“ Bulgaria won the contest for the first time, and the singer returns to her original music with a song that, according to her, is consciously looking for a different sound after the great success.

Sources: bntnews.bg, eurovision.com