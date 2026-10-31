Tsetso and Joro left "The Bachelor: Love in Paradise", Galena chose Alexander

Tsetso and Joro left “The Bachelor: Love in Paradise“ after the last rose ceremony. The decisive choice was Galena's, who had to choose between Alexander, Tsvetomir and Georgi. She gave her rose to Alexander and so the two remaining participants without a choice parted ways with the show.

Zhoro did not hide his disappointment. He stated that his interest in Galena was genuine and that he believed he would receive her rose. After the choice, he described it as surprising and somewhat illogical, leaving time to show whether she had done the right thing.

Tsvetomir also left the mansion disappointed. He admitted that he had hoped to meet someone with whom he could be on the same wavelength and look in the same direction. After not finding such a connection in the show, Tsvetomir stated that he did not lose hope of finding love outside of it.

The conversation between Galena and Alexander

The decisive choice was reached after tension surrounding the relationship between Galena and Alexander. Zhoro warned her that Alexander could turn his attention to another woman if a more suitable participant appeared in the mansion. He advised her to consider whether Alexander could give her the serious relationship she was looking for.

Tsetso also tried to dissuade her. The words of the two made Galena seek an explanation from Alexander, who denied deceiving her and stated that he wanted to continue his relationship with her. The conversation between Alexander and Joro did not change her decision. After the ceremony, Galena moved to sleep in Alexander's bed.

Galena announced a polygraph for November 2

After the episode aired, Galena announced that she would undergo a polygraph due to questions about her relationships with Krasimir and Tsetso. She indicated that the examination is scheduled for Monday, November 2, at 8:30 a.m.

According to her, ten questions have been prepared related to whether she had intimate relations with the two men during her stay in the mansion and outside the show. Galena has promised to publish the questions, answers, results, photos and a video recording of the procedure.

“I want this to finally be clarified and to end this topic, because, frankly, I'm tired of it too”, Galena stated.

She commented that the footage shown of the bedroom looks unpleasant from the side, but hinted that there are additional details that she cannot reveal due to her contract with the production. At this point, only her intention to undergo a polygraph and show the results, if the procedure is carried out, has been confirmed.

Sources: btv.bg, darik.bg, ladyzone.bg