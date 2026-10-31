Susanita re-promotes OnlyFans account

Susanita has re-activated her OnlyFans account and is now promoting it on her personal Instagram, claims HotArena. The return comes a few months after the singer said she had stopped paying for content and wanted to start a new phase in her life.

Over the summer, she explained to a follower that working on the platform had cost her her psyche and peace of mind. The post does not specify when exactly the account was reactivated, nor what the conditions for accessing the content are. HotArena presents its re-promotion as a change from Susanita's previously stated intention.

Attempt for a new beginning

In parallel, Susanita has made an attempt to develop a car business. The company offered her transportation services and quick response in case of a breakdown or breakdown on the road. According to HotArena, the venture did not achieve the expected result, after which the singer once again focused on activities related to her public image.

She also resumed her musical career with the song “Room“. The song has an erotic subtext, and in the video, Susanita appears for the first time with short hair.

The singer keeps her distance from new relationships

Her last relationship also ended after a few months. In September, Susanita stated:

“I promise, someday I will find someone who will heal my soul. But for now I can't distract myself with love.“

After the breakup, she said that for now she prefers to stay away from men because they give her headaches.

Suzanita already lives in a new apartment. Her little son is being taken care of by her mother Shenay, who lives in the Rhodope village of Grohotno.

Source: hotarena.net