The smell of roasting meat mixes with the aroma of coffee, and trays of baklava shine from small pastry shops behind the windows. In Baščaršija - the old market quarter of Sarajevo - food is not just a stop for tourists, but part of the rhythm of the place, which for more than five centuries has gathered merchants, artisans and travelers.

The quarter was founded in 1462 by the Ottoman governor Isa-bey Ishaković. Its name comes from the Turkish “baš čarši“ - “ main market“. The center is the square around the Sebil Fountain, built in its current form in 1891, from where the narrow streets with restaurants, cafes and workshops begin.

The first stop is a plate of čevapi

Sarajevo's most recognizable dish is čevapi - small rolls of minced meat cooked on a grill. In Baščaršija, they are served with somun, a soft local bread, and finely chopped onions. The portion is usually eaten without utensils, and around the streets with čevapi restaurants you can constantly smell the smoke from the grills.

The Sarajevo Tourist Organization recommends that visitors try “all kinds of banitsa and definitely čevapi“. Among the most popular banitsa are the meat burek, the cheese syrnitsa, the potato syrnitsa, and the spinach syrnitsa or other green vegetables.

The burek is baked from thin layers of dough, rolled or layered. In Sarajevo, it is often bought from a specialized bakery and served with yogurt. The tradition is practical - the dish is filling, served quickly, and can be eaten while walking through the old quarter.

The sweet side of Sarajevo's bazaar

After the meat and banitsa, it's time for the sweets. The windows of the pastry shops are filled with baklava, kadaif, hurmashitsa, and rozitsa - desserts that feature nuts, syrup, and delicate crusts. Baklava is often made with walnuts or pistachios, while kadaif is made from thin strands of dough soaked in a sweet syrup.

Tufahiya is a different kind of dessert: an apple boiled or baked in syrup, filled with walnuts, and usually topped with cream. It is lighter in appearance, but still has the characteristic taste of fruit, nuts, and sugar of the Ottoman confectionery tradition.

Bosnian coffee is almost always added to the dessert. It is prepared in a cezve and served in a small cup, often with Turkish delight. In the old quarter, coffee is an excuse to stay a little longer – in the courtyard of the former caravanserai Morica Han or in one of the small cafes near Saraçi.

Taste goes hand in hand with craft

Baščaršija is not just a place to eat. On Kazandžilak Street, coppersmiths make and decorate pots, jugs, and trays. This craft is one of the links between today's neighborhood and the time when the market was a center of guilds and trading shops.

In June 2026, an application was introduced with traditional recipes, restaurant addresses, and a map of the Sarajevo bazaar. It includes not only sweets, but also dishes such as begova chorba, tarhana, dolma, and other recipes from Bosnian cuisine.

That's why a walk near Sebil rarely ends with just one serving. The usual route goes from the grills to the bakery, from the pastry shop to the café, and finally leaves a small souvenir made of copper in your hand. In Baščaršija, taste and craft continue to walk along the same cobblestone street.

Sources: nationalgeographic.com, lonelyplanet.com, sarajevonavigator.ba