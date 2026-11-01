"Heat" director Michael Mann accidentally shot himself in the leg at a shooting range in Los Angeles. The incident occurred on Saturday, October 31, at around 4:00 p.m. local time at The Range LA.

According to TMZ, which cited its sources and the Los Angeles police, Mann was trying to holster his gun when it suddenly fired. Police and the fire department were called to the scene after a report of shots fired.

The 83-year-old director was taken by ambulance to a local hospital. His representative later said that the gun had been discharged while holstered and that Mann had suffered a "superficial injury."

"He was treated and released," said Michael Mann's representative.

Police have described the incident as a training incident and said there was no indication that the director intended to harm himself. No further details about his medical condition have been released.

The director of “Heat“

Michael Mann is among the most recognizable American directors working in the crime genre. The film “Heat“ from 1995 with Al Pacino and Robert De Niro became one of his iconic productions.

Mann is also the author of “The Thief“, “The Last of the Mohicans“, “The Inside Man“, “The Accomplice“ and “Ferrari“. He is an executive producer of the television series “Miami Vice“, and his latest feature film is “Ferrari“ from 2023.

Sources: tmz.com, apnews.com, latimes.com