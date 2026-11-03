Britney Spears lashes out at her sister and ex-husband: I was like a slave!

Britney Spears has made harsh accusations against her sister Jamie Lynn Spears and her former husband Kevin Federline. In an Instagram post, the singer said the two made her feel „like a slave“ and wrote: „I’m going to find a new family!“

The pop princess claims that Jamie Lynn did not allow her to hold her niece, Ivy, during visits to Louisiana amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Regarding Federline, she wrote that he did not allow her to use the bathroom when she picked up her children from his home.

„They made me feel like a slave and had all those secret things they were doing behind my back, while I was just working for my father,“ Britney Spears wrote.

Britney Spears and Kevin Federline have two sons – Sean Preston, 21, and Jayden James, 20. The two were married from 2004 to 2007.

The singer’s post appeared days after Page Six reported on the star’s ex-husband’s massive financial debts. According to documents obtained by the outlet, he owes City National Bank at least $117,704 on a credit card, a line of credit and an overdraft.

The agreement with the bank was signed at the end of November 2024. At that time, Britney Spears made her final child-support payment. She had been paying $40,000 a month while Federline was raising their sons in Hawaii. After Sean Preston turned 18 in 2023, the amount was reduced to $20,000 and continued to be paid until Jayden James graduated from high school.

In February 2026, Bank of America filed a lawsuit against Federline for $12,186.64. Four months later, the case was dismissed with final effect.

Meanwhile, Britney and Jamie Lynn’s relationship has been strained for years. The singer’s conservatorship ended in November 2021, and the dispute intensified in 2022 following the release of Jamie Lynn’s memoir, „Things I Should Have Said“. In interviews, the actress described her sister’s behavior as unpredictable and paranoid, prompting a public response from Britney.

In 2023, Britney accused Jamie Lynn of profiting from the family’s fame and assets. In 2025, Federline released a memoir that the singer described as „extremely painful and exhausting“.