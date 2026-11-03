Limp Bizkit are the third headliner of PHILLGOOD 2027. The American band will close the festival on July 18, 2027, at the Rowing Canal in Plovdiv, taking the stage at the Main Stage.

This means the lineup for the festival’s three evenings is now complete. Robbie Williams will headline on July 16, The Chemical Brothers will take the main spot on July 17, and Limp Bizkit will deliver the closing concert on July 18.

The band is coming with its biggest hits

Limp Bizkit were formed in 1994 in Jacksonville, Florida. The lineup established itself with a combination of heavy guitars, rap vocals, funk and electronic elements, which became a defining part of the nu-metal sound.

At the heart of the band are vocalist Fred Durst, guitarist Wes Borland, drummer John Otto and DJ Lethal, who contributes scratches and samples. Among the group’s most popular songs are Nookie, Break Stuff, Rollin’ (Air Raid Vehicle), My Way, My Generation and Take a Look Around.

Limp Bizkit’s breakthrough came with the 1999 album Significant Other. It reached number one on the Billboard 200 and was certified seven-times platinum in the United States. A year later, Chocolate Starfish and the Hot Dog Flavored Water also topped the Billboard 200, selling more than 1 million copies in the United States in its first week alone.

Tickets are on sale

The song Break Stuff has now surpassed 1 billion streams on Spotify. The band has sold more than 40 million records worldwide and has received three Grammy Award nominations.

Three-day tickets for PHILLGOOD 2027 cost €199, while one-day passes are priced at €99. They provide access to all stages on the selected day, with the ticket for July 18 intended for the festival evening featuring Limp Bizkit.

The second edition of PHILLGOOD will take place from July 16 to 18, 2027, at the Rowing Canal in Plovdiv. Additional names on the lineup and concert times will be announced in stages.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg, rockthenight.eu