Queen Mariah Carey Kicks Off the Christmas Season with a Luxurious Gucci Campaign (VIDEO)

Mariah Carey has officially kicked off the Christmas season with Gucci’s new holiday campaign. The singer stars in a short film directed by Harmony Korine, in which hotel staff rush to prepare a celebration before her arrival. The video is soundtracked by her timeless Christmas hit “All I Want for Christmas Is You”.

The story begins with the appearance of $2,300 Gucci-logo boots emerging from a black car. They are followed by a voluminous coat from the brand’s yet-to-be-released 2027 Cruise collection. At the hotel, staff carry piles of gifts, decorate the Christmas tree and hang festive decorations, while guests place presents beneath its branches and light candles.

When Mariah Carey steps out of the elevator, the celebration is already underway. She is wearing a $4,600 butterfly-print dress. It is paired with a $2,400 crystal double-logo choker, $1,295 crystal-rimless sunglasses and a $3,550 purple Gucci Aperitivo bag.

In the second part of the film, the singer appears in an asymmetrical champagne-colored dress covered in sparkling crystals. The design is valued at $19,500. According to Page Six, the total value of the two outfits and the accessories Carey wears in the video exceeds $50,000.

The butterfly look is part of Gucci’s special Butterfly collection. It uses shimmering and metallic elements inspired by the iridescence of butterfly wings. The motif has a direct connection to Mariah Carey, who released the album Butterfly in 1997 and has used it for years as a signature element of her stage style.

“All I Want for Christmas Is You,” the pop star sings directly to the camera at the end of the commercial.

Gucci presents the campaign as part of its holiday selection, which also includes bags, shoes and winter accessories. The special Butterfly collection was initially launched online.

The campaign comes out a day after the traditional video “It’s Time,” with which Mariah Carey marks the beginning of her Christmas season. International concerts from her “Christmastime” tour in Brazil and England follow, with the final performance scheduled for December 8 in Malta.