Nicolas Cage is "homeless," living in hotels after his Malibu mansion was damaged by a sinkhole

Nicolas Cage is living in hotels after a massive sinkhole damaged his Malibu home and made his usual Halloween celebration impossible. The actor spoke about the situation during his appearance at L.A. Comic Con on October 31.

Asked how he would spend the holiday, Cage replied: “I’m a little homeless right now. Something happened to my house in Malibu, so I’m just living in hotels.”

Despite this, the actor planned to take his 4-year-old daughter trick-or-treating in Santa Monica. After putting her to bed, he intended to watch Stanley Kubrick’s horror film “The Shining.”

Cage’s $10.5 million home was damaged in September after heavy rains and severe coastal erosion. The collapse began at the driveway and nearly reached the property itself.

Photos from September 8 show a deep hole where the driveway used to be. The asphalt and concrete in front of the garage cracked and collapsed, taking parts of the fence and items from the construction site down with them.

Nearby homes were also evacuated. Malibu authorities deemed 31 properties dangerous or inaccessible because fire, medical and police crews could not reach the area. According to the city’s explanation, the driveway collapse continued toward the roadway and blocked access for residents.

Nicolas Cage is trying to preserve his property and has filed three permits for work to repair the damage. One of them allows sandbags to be placed near the beach and along the outside of the house to limit the impact of the waves and further erosion.

Other permits concern the removal of asphalt debris, preparations for reinforcement and excavation work to collect soil samples. No timeline has been given for when the home will once again be safe to occupy.