Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have changed their home in the UK

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have changed their temporary residence in the UK after moving from the main house on the estate of a wealthy friend to another property on the same estate in the Cotswolds. This was reported by the Daily Mail, as cited by Page Six.

The couple returned to the UK at the end of August, to Harry’s homeland, together with their two children – Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. According to a person close to the family, they initially lived in the main house but recently moved to a separate property on the estate.

“They were living in the main house, but recently moved to a property on the estate,” the source told the Daily Mail.

The businessman’s name has not been disclosed. According to the report, he is a close friend of Prince Harry, and the two became closer through their shared support for military charities. The businessman has agreed to let the family continue living on his estate.

As early as August, Harry and Meghan had been looking for a permanent home in the area. Royal commentator Tom Sykes told Page Six that Harry had been looking at options in the Cotswolds, near Highgrove – the estate of King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

According to him, the prince knows the area very well. For now, it has not been disclosed whether the couple has bought a property of their own or continues to use a residence provided by their friend.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Meghan are retaining their estate in Montecito, California, which is valued at $14.5 million. A Page Six source said that people continue to work at the property to maintain it.

The move to the UK is reminiscent of another similar episode in the couple’s life. After stepping down as senior members of the British royal family in 2020 and leaving for the United States, Harry and Meghan temporarily lived in media mogul Tyler Perry’s home in Beverly Hills.

Perry’s house was an eight-bedroom villa with 12 bathrooms in a gated community in Beverly Hills. In August 2020, the family moved to their own estate in Montecito.