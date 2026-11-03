Krum from “Games of the Will: Season 5” proposes to his longtime girlfriend

An autumn walk in the woods ended with a marriage proposal for Krum Apostolov from Kuklen, known from the fifth season of “Games of the Will”. On November 1, the professional football referee in the Third League got down on one knee in front of his girlfriend Gabriela while the two were together with their young son.

Surprised, Gabriela accepted the proposal, and the two are now engaged. Krum described the moment as a personal step toward their future together. “I took a step toward our forever.”

He also linked his decision to the fact that their love now has “the most beautiful face” – their child. The proposal was made amid autumn colors, fog and rain.

Krum took part in the fifth season of the reality show. On the program, he described himself as ambitious and a good leader, while listing impulsiveness and impatience among his weaknesses.

Outside the television screen, Krum continues to work as a football referee in the Third League.