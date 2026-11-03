Sarah Ferguson has returned to the UK and is once again in a relationship with Andrew

Sarah Ferguson is returning to life in the UK after spending months in Europe, and is once again spending time with her daughters and grandchildren. The former Duchess of York made her first public appearance in nearly a year on October 29, when she attended a memorial service for her former partner and longtime friend Paddy McNally at St Paul’s Church in London’s Knightsbridge district.

“She is settling back here, keeping out of the public eye and considering the next stage,” her representative told People. According to her, Ferguson is “happy to spend time with her family and focus on her move.”

According to the report, Sarah Ferguson has rented a six-room house in a gated complex in the counties surrounding London. The monthly rent is £10,000. She spent the past few months in various parts of Europe, including Switzerland and Austria, while avoiding public appearances because of the scandal surrounding Jeffrey Epstein.

Sarah Ferguson and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor continue to stay in touch, although it is unclear whether they have met since her return to the UK. The two married in 1986, separated after six years of marriage and divorced in 1996, but remained close as the parents of Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

“They continue to have a courteous and supportive relationship as co-parents and grandparents,” Ferguson’s representative said.

The two have five grandchildren together. Eugenie is the mother of August, Ernest and Adelaide, who was born in August 2026. Beatrice has daughters Sienna and Athena and is stepmother to her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi’s son.

Sarah Ferguson missed McNally’s funeral in July, with Princess Beatrice representing her at the ceremony. The memorial service in London marked her first public appearance after a prolonged absence.

During this period, she lost her title, her home and a number of charitable engagements. The King stripped Ferguson and Andrew of their titles, and the two left Royal Lodge, where they had continued to live together long after their divorce.