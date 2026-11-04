Tita after Knopa’s death: I’m sick of the aggression

“I’m sick of this monstrous aggression in Bulgaria!” – singer Tita reacted with these words to the death of little Yorkie Knopa in Sofia’s Krastova Vada district. She posted a strongly worded message against violence toward animals on Instagram and called on institutions to impose real punishments.

Knopa was a 9-year-old Yorkshire Terrier weighing around 3 kilograms. The dog died on November 1 at around 9:00 p.m. in the area of Ivaylo Petrov and Ivan Kolev streets. According to witness accounts, a man kicked her with great force. The incident was recorded by a security camera, and according to eyewitnesses, the animal died at the scene.

“How far have we fallen if someone is capable of taking the life of a defenseless little animal with a single kick?!” – Tita wrote. She described what happened not merely as cruelty, but as a “complete loss of humanity.”

The singer drew a link between violence toward animals and the risk of aggression against people. “Today, the victim is an innocent animal. Tomorrow, it could be a person!” she stated in her post.

The man in the case has been detained

The case sparked public outrage and a protest by citizens and dog owners in front of the suspect’s home. According to information published by Woman.bg, the man was identified after going into hiding and was subsequently detained for the necessary procedural actions. He had a lawyer.

The investigation is examining the allegations of the attack, while the detainee’s guilt has not been established by a final conviction. The publication also mentions another case recounted by Tanya Bozhkova, in which a pet Pomeranian was struck two days earlier. The animal survived.

“I want justice, real punishments and an end to impunity!” Tita also wrote. According to her, cruelty that goes unpunished leads to further violence.

Source: woman.bg