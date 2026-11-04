Prison menus: what inmates eat

In some prisons, lunch is a serving of rice with fish curry; in others, it is a standardized dish chosen from a national menu, while in still others, inmates buy ingredients and prepare their own food. The common requirement is formulated by the UN: “Every prisoner shall be provided with food of nutritional value adequate for health and strength, of wholesome quality and well prepared and served”.

Five choices for lunch and dinner in the United Kingdom

In England and Wales, prisoners must have a choice of at least five dishes for lunch and dinner. The minimum selection includes a meat dish, a vegan serving, a vegetarian dish, a halal option and one additional alternative. The choice must also take into account medical restrictions, religious rules and cultural preferences.

British regulations require food to be “nutritious, well prepared, varied and sufficient”. The new framework for planning and serving meals was updated in February 2026. It places emphasis on safety, nutritional balance and control over ingredients.

The difference between the standard and actual practice, however, remains visible. A Guardian report puts the daily food budget in prisons in England and Wales at £2.70 per person. The same article describes Scandinavian prisons where inmates cook together, use fresh ingredients and sometimes gather food from nature themselves.

Standardized menus in the United States

US federal prisons operate under a national menu that is reviewed and analyzed by a dietitian. It includes standard portions, separate options for women’s and maximum-security prisons, as well as medical diets with controlled amounts of calories, fat, salt or cholesterol.

Religious menus are also provided – kosher and halal. An inspection by the US Department of Justice’s inspector general, covering six federal prisons, found gaps in the documentation for these meals. In at least two-thirds of the lunches and dinners inspected, it was not recorded that vegetables had been served. During a visit to one of the prisons, however, inspectors did see vegetables in the serving, showing a discrepancy between what was actually served and what was recorded.

When the inmate cooks for themselves

In Norway, some inmates can buy ingredients and prepare their own food. The Norwegian Correctional Service has rules for independent shopping and cooking, introduced in 2019. The idea is to preserve or develop everyday skills before release.

A similar approach can be found in Finland. At Sulkava Prison, inmates have caught fish and gathered mushrooms and wild berries for dinner. In another Finnish prison, the menu includes a salad bar and rye bread, while mealtimes become part of communal life rather than merely the distribution of portions.

Rice, lentils and curry in India

In the Indian state of Kerala, the menu is linked to local cuisine. The weekly schedule includes rice, vegetable dishes, lentils, fish curry, tapioca, buttermilk, tea and mutton curry. A special diet is prepared for sick or physically weakened inmates on a doctor’s recommendation.

In Uttar Pradesh, the official daily ration is described in terms of quantities of ingredients rather than prepared dishes. For one inmate, it provides for wheat, rice, pulses, vegetables, spices, tea, milk, porridge, sugar and sweets. Thus, the menu looks more like a supply standard from which different portions are prepared.

Japan follows a different model – food is planned centrally and adjusted according to age, gender and level of physical activity. The daily budget for an inmate over 20 was 592.22 yen in fiscal year 2025.

On one side are packaged and strictly accounted-for meals, while on the other are kitchens where inmates knead, cook and serve food themselves. The menu behind bars is not merely a matter of taste. It shows whether punishment is reduced to deprivation of liberty or also includes preparation for life after release.

Sources: theguardian.com, newindianexpress.com, newsonjapan.com