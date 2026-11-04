It’s Never Too Late for a New Career: A 7-Step Plan

At the age of 62, Tim Bott swapped his police uniform for a job as a member of the cabin crew at “Virgin Atlantic”. His story is one of the examples showing that a professional fresh start is not reserved only for the young and that accumulated experience can be transferred to a completely different field.

A career change often begins with dissatisfaction – excessive workload, stress, insufficient pay, a lack of flexibility or simply the feeling that everyday life has lost its meaning. At the same time, redundancies and the spread of artificial intelligence are transforming a number of professions and making retraining necessary for some workers.

First Comes the Decision, Then the Training

Dr Sally-Ann Lowe, a personal and professional development consultant, warns that fear is often disguised behind arguments such as “it’s too late” or “I’m already too specialised”. According to her, close relatives can unintentionally intensify the hesitation because they fear uncertainty and prefer familiar stability.

“If your job is making you unhappy, perhaps that pressure is exactly what you need,” Lowe says.

She advises people to first imagine what kind of work they would genuinely like to do, and then research the path to it. Robert Long of the job search website CV-Library also stresses the courage needed to take the first step.

Skills Must Match the Market

The desire for change is not enough. Candidates must check what qualifications and experience are required for specific positions. Career advisers at local Jobcentre Plus centres can help with choosing training, while refresher courses offer an opportunity to update older knowledge.

A CV should not be the same for every application. It should be tailored to each position and highlight the most relevant skills and achievements. When moving into a new professional field, it may sometimes be more appropriate to prepare the document from scratch rather than rework the old one.

Personal Contacts Still Matter

Even when companies use automated systems and chatbots for recruitment, speaking to a real person can provide an advantage. Lowe recommends that candidates attend professional events, local lectures and meetings, and seek direct contact with employers.

Long advises reaching out to former colleagues and acquaintances who may point them towards a vacancy or provide a recommendation. Work experience is not an opportunity only for young candidates – people changing fields can also ask for a short placement or introductory training.

The Financial Calculation Is Part of the Change

A mortgage, family expenses and a possible temporary reduction in income can turn a career change into a risky move. That is why a financial plan is necessary before leaving a current job. For people later in life, advantages may include owning their home outright, having grown-up children or being able to reduce their expenses.

Lowe recommends discussing the decision between partners, as money is often a source of tension within a family. Once the financial framework has been clarified, the next step is actively presenting oneself on the labour market – through an up-to-date CV, contacts and a clear position on what a person can offer with their accumulated professional experience.

Source: dailymail.com