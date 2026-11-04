“Traitors: The Game of Traitors” arrives with two thrilling premiere episodes this weekend

Only a few days remain until the return of “Traitors: The Game of Traitors.” On November 6 (Friday), exactly at 8:00 p.m. on bTV, 25 popular personalities will cross the threshold of the Evksinograd Palace to take part in the game, where trust is a risk, alliances are temporary, and betrayal may be just within reach.

From the second season of the format, viewers will watch two episodes per week – every Friday and Saturday at 8:00 p.m. on bTV. For the most impatient fans of “Traitors: The Game of Traitors,” the episodes will be available 24 hours before broadcast on the VOYO streaming platform.

The new participants will face large-scale challenges, spectacular new games, unexpected twists and increasingly intricate situations in which every word and every glance can change the course of events. The 25 players this season are: Vanya Shtereva, Mila Mihova, Emil Konrad, Yordan Krachunov, Alexandra Zhekova, Naum Shopov, Thea Minkova, brothers Georgi and Valentin Bratoev, Stoyan Doychev, Nancy Karaboycheva, Maria Chakardakova, Nedelcho Bogdanov, Olga Modeva, Daniel Varbanov, Poli Genova, Kris from “Molec,” Ventsi Mitsov, Kristina Kostova, Denislava Velkova, Simona Dyankova-Yanackova, Milen Keremedchiev, Stefani Laleva, Emil Markov and Mihaela Zinoviev.

“We have amazing, intelligent and very interesting participants this season. They will all face large-scale challenges and unexpected situations. We will see people who will surprise even themselves with their ability to deceive the others,” shares the game’s charismatic host, Vlado Karamazov, excitedly just days before the start of the second season.

In the very first episode, the 25 participants will face their first large-scale challenge. By the sea, under the watchful gaze of two majestic dragons, the team spirit will be put to the test, while the game will mark the beginning of the battle for the €75,000 prize fund.

Who will be the Faithful, and who will take on the most dangerous role – that of the Traitors? Who will manage to decipher other people’s intentions, and who will prove to be the best at deception? The answers will begin to emerge on November 6, every Friday and Saturday at 8:00 p.m. on bTV.