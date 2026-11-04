Nencho Balabanov Revealed Why He Left “Deal or No Deal”

Nencho Balabanov parted ways with “Deal or No Deal” after three years as host, saying the reason was his desire to move in a new professional direction. The actor announced the change at the end of August and thanked the viewers, the team, the producers and NOVA for the time spent on the television game show.

In his address to the audience, Balabanov said that “the time had come for him to take a new step in his professional career.” He did not present his departure as a withdrawal from television and hinted that he was already working on new projects.

Following the news of his departure, claims emerged that the change was due to a dispute over a higher fee. A publication by Blitz stated that Balabanov had rejected this version and explained his decision with new professional commitments that would be difficult to combine with the show’s daily filming schedule.

The publicly confirmed reason remains connected to his professional direction, while claims of a financial conflict have not been supported by an official statement from NOVA. The actor has maintained a positive tone toward the television network and the show’s team.

Balabanov was replaced by Pavel Vladimirov. The new season of “Deal or No Deal” began on September 14, 2026, on NOVA and airs every weekday at 6:00 p.m. The format retained the game with 24 boxes and a top prize of €50,000.

Vladimirov described his new role as a major challenge and said that in the game, the host acts as an intermediary between the contestant and the Banker. With his appointment, Balabanov’s three-season tenure at the helm of the television game show came to an end.

According to information circulated after the departure, the actor is working on a comedy film, a television series and theatrical productions with tours across the country. No specific dates for these projects have been announced.

In June, Balabanov was treated for pneumonia in hospital. At the time, he said that the illness had forced him to temporarily reduce his workload. After recovering, he returned to his professional commitments.