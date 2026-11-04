After 20 Years Online, Vbox7 to Stop Operating on December 4

User-uploaded videos on Vbox7 will be permanently deleted after December 3, 2026, inclusive. As of December 4, the platform will discontinue its user video-sharing service, and content with private or public access will not be recoverable.

Users who wish to keep their clips must log into their profiles and use the download function. The only exception will be information and content that must be retained by law or under a valid order from a competent authority.

“Vbox7.com will not disappear,” the platform’s team says in its message to users. Following the change, the website will continue as a news and media platform featuring news, video and other content under the editorial responsibility of Vi Box.

End of User Video Sharing

The change brings an end to the main feature that made Vbox7 recognizable in Bulgaria’s internet space. The platform launched on August 2, 2006, and quickly became a place for sharing clips, music, television material and original content.

Among the creators associated with the website’s early years are Emil Konrad, Tsvetoslav Tsonev – Tsuro and Pavel Kolev. For years, Vbox7 also maintained charts such as “Top 40”, “Top Original Creators”, “Top Bulgarian Music” and “Popular Today”.

About a year after its launch, the project was acquired by NetInfo, and in 2013 it became part of the portfolio of Nova Broadcasting Group. In 2024, mass user-uploaded videos without an official badge were hidden from public viewing, and the website shifted its content toward written materials and videos from NOVA productions.

What Happens Next for Users

Until December 3, inclusive, users can save their own videos. Once the deadline expires, user video-sharing functionalities will be discontinued and the files will be irreversibly deleted.

Users who have funds due to them under the partner program can request payment by sending a current IBAN and specifying the profile to which the payment relates. Payments will begin no earlier than two months after the video-sharing service is discontinued, in order to prepare the final reports.