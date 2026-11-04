Miranda Kerr nearly returned to the Victoria’s Secret show

Miranda Kerr seriously considered returning to the runway for the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2026, but ultimately turned down the invitation. The reason was the anxiety she felt at the thought of walking in lingerie in front of an audience again, she revealed.

„Everyone is in lingerie. I’m 43 and I have four boys,“ the Australian model said in an episode of the „Not Skinny But Not Fat“ podcast.

Miranda Kerr also shared that she had considered the possibility for a long time and had even meditated on the decision. Despite this, she felt a „pit in her stomach“ that would not go away. She then asked herself how she would feel if she decided not to take part. The answer came immediately — she felt at peace.

„The only way I could resolve it was to say: „Okay, you’re not going to be in the show. How do you feel now?“

The model added that her decision was supported by her gut feeling, even though some members of her team had encouraged her to accept. According to one of Victoria’s Secret’s original Angels, the invitation was a great honor, but her current stage of life is different from the time when she regularly took part in the show.

Six appearances and a final runway show in 2012

Miranda Kerr is among Victoria’s Secret’s most recognizable former models. She walked for the brand six times, with her first appearance coming in 2006 and her last — in 2012.

Despite turning it down, the model has retained warm memories of the past. She described the invitation to return as recognition and emphasized that it was an honor to be approached again at the age of 43 and as a mother of four.

In September, Kerr made a surprise return to the runway for Stella McCartney. However, she explained that she felt the difference between that show and a potential appearance at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

According to her, the nervousness before the Stella McCartney show was different. There, she felt in sync with the brand’s elegant aesthetic, while the prospect of appearing in lingerie again caused greater anxiety.

Today, Miranda Kerr balances work on her Kora Organics cosmetics line with caring for her sons Flynn, Hart, Myles and Pierre. Flynn is from her relationship with Orlando Bloom, while her three younger children are from her husband Evan Spiegel, whom she married in 2017.