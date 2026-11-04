Slavi Trifonov is preparing a show following the end of 7/8 TV

Following the announced shutdown of 7/8 TV, Slavi Trifonov is not giving up show business but is considering a new stage project. According to the Weekend newspaper, this involves a theatrical, musical or multimedia show with which the showman and part of his team would tour the country. The project has not yet been officially presented – no name, premiere date or final concept has been announced.

Expectations are that the show will begin in 2027. The familiar faces from Ku-Ku Band, as well as actors and screenwriters who have worked with Trifonov over the years, are most likely to take part. The concept is to combine Bulgarian folklore, rock music, humour and stage performances. According to the publication, the story will be built around travel, the media, the free spirit and Bulgarian identity.

Unlike the television formats that made the team famous, the new project will probably not focus on political sketches. The idea is to highlight the entertainment and musical aspects of the work of Slavi Trifonov and his colleagues.

It is still unclear who will host the show and which specific performers will take part. Some of the musicians from Ku-Ku Band already have solo engagements at clubs, private events and other musical appearances. The potential production could bring them together on one stage once again.

At the end of October, Slavi Trifonov announced on Facebook that 7/8 TV was ending its broadcasts. In his post, he wrote: “Life is a battle, and we will meet again on the battlefield because we are the bad guys!” The message was perceived as a sign that the end of the television project would not put an end to his public appearances. What they will look like from now on, after the Long One also failed on the political stage, remains to be seen.