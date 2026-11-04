World-Famous Singer Is the First Announced Participant in Eurovision 2027 in Burgas

The first participant in the Eurovision Song Contest 2027, which will be held in Burgas, is now known. Cyprus has announced that it will be represented by singer George Perris (George Perris), who has an international career and has worked with a number of renowned musicians.

The news was announced on November 4 by Cypriot public broadcaster CyBC, which became the first national broadcaster to announce its performer for the 71st edition of the contest.

George Perris was born in Greece to a Greek father and a French mother. He is known for his multilingual repertoire and concert performances at prestigious international venues.

During his career, he has worked with musicians such as Michel Legrand, Lara Fabian, Plácido Domingo, Tina Arena and Marios Frangoulis. Venues where he has performed include New York’s Lincoln Center, the Odeon of Herodes Atticus in Athens and Place des Arts in Montreal.

The singer also has two concert television specials that were broadcast on the American public television network PBS. These are Live at Jazz at Lincoln Center and Live at the Acropolis, which have reached an international audience.

Perris was selected following an assessment by national and international expert panels. Unlike the performer, however, the song with which Cyprus will compete in Burgas has not yet been determined.

The Cypriot broadcaster is launching a call for original compositions, with songwriters and composers from the country and abroad able to submit their proposals until December 13, 2026.

The selected songs will be presented in a special live television broadcast. The winner will be chosen through a combined vote, with viewers and the professional jury each carrying 50% of the weighting.

Burgas Prepares for a Historic Hosting

Eurovision 2027 will be held in Bulgaria for the first time following DARA’s victory with the song “Bangaranga” at the contest in Vienna in 2026.

The hosting rights for Burgas were officially announced in August following a city selection procedure that also involved Sofia, Plovdiv and Varna.

The three main television shows will take place at “Arena Burgas”. The first semi-final is scheduled for May 11, the second for May 13, and the grand final will be held on May 15, 2027.

Thirty-six public radio and television broadcasters have already confirmed their participation in the contest. Among the notable developments is Canada’s debut through CBC/Radio-Canada, as well as the return of North Macedonia after a four-year absence.

The organizers are planning an accompanying cultural and entertainment program that will cover not only Burgas but also other Bulgarian cities.

Meanwhile, preparations for the contest continue with the selection of performers and songs by the individual countries. Cyprus is launching this process with an artist whose career includes international concerts and collaborations with established names in music.