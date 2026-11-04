Director Michael Mann Discharged from Hospital After Accidentally Shooting Himself (PHOTOS)

Director Michael Mann, known for "Heat," was seen on crutches in Los Angeles three days after being injured in an incident at a shooting range. The 83-year-old director was spotted leaving a building wearing a black sweatshirt and white pants, while his left leg was in a cast and a black orthopedic boot.

The incident occurred on October 31 at around 4:00 p.m. at The Range LA – an indoor shooting club in western Los Angeles. Mann, who has many years of experience as a shooter, was holstering his weapon when it discharged, wounding him in the leg.

Police classified the case as a training incident. According to the police report, Michael Mann did not shoot himself intentionally, and the weapon was accidentally fired into his own leg. After police and firefighters arrived, the director was taken to hospital by ambulance.

“On Saturday at a shooting range, a weapon accidentally discharged while it was in a holster, resulting in a superficial injury to film director Michael Mann. He was treated and will be discharged,” his publicist told the Daily Mail.

Michael Mann seen for the first time since he shot himself at gun range as he hobbles on crutches while out in LA https://t.co/vwzmHMDQqM — Daily Mail (@DailyMail) November 4, 2026

Mann is known for films such as “Manhunter” from 1986, “The Last of the Mohicans” from 1992, “Ali” from 2001, “Collateral” from 2004 and “Heat” from 1995, starring Al Pacino and Robert De Niro. His latest film is “Ferrari,” released in 2023.

The director continues to work on “Heat 2” – a prequel and sequel to the 1995 crime drama. Among the names associated with the project are Leonardo DiCaprio, Christian Bale, Adam Driver, Jason Clarke, Stephen Graham and Odessa Young. Their roles have not yet been officially confirmed.

In 2022, Mann published the novel “Heat 2,” co-written with author Meg Gardiner. The book became a “New York Times” bestseller, and the director is preparing the screenplay for the film adaptation. Mann has been nominated for an “Oscar” four times but has yet to win the award.