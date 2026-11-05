Could a Plovdiv Lover Inherit from Yorgos Mazonakis?

When Yorgos Mazonakis dies, not only his musical legacy remains, but also the question of who will inherit his property. Among the names being mentioned is 48-year-old Plovdiv native Bob Dimitrov – a choreographer, longtime friend and collaborator of the Greek singer.

The two have known each other for 15 years, and have worked together for the past five. Dimitrov has lived in Greece for years, taught dance in Athens and worked in nightclubs. It was there that he met Mazonakis, and their acquaintance gradually grew into a close friendship.

Following the performer’s death, the Bulgarian received around 2,500 messages. „Yorgos left his mark on my life, and his absence is something I still find difficult to come to terms with“, Dimitrov says.

No confirmation of an inheritance

In a report published on October 6, Greek City Times raised the question of whether Bob Dimitrov could be among Mazonakis’s heirs. So far, however, there is no confirmation that the Plovdiv native will receive a share of the singer’s property.

A safe was found at Mazonakis’s home in Voula and seized by the authorities in connection with an investigation. It is not known what it contained. This led to speculation that the belongings and documents might have included a handwritten will.

„I don’t know whether there is a will“, Dimitrov told ANT1. In his interview for the programme „For You“ on October 31, he spoke about their friendship, the final period of the singer’s life and his relationship with his family.

„The greatest inheritance is the people’s love“

Dimitrov said that he did not want to be drawn into the disputes between Mazonakis and his relatives. He pointed out that the relationship between the singer and his family was a private matter and should not become an occasion for public attacks.

„All the money Yorgos Mazonakis earned belongs to him“, the Bulgarian said. He added: „Yorgos wanted to live. The greatest inheritance is the people’s love.“

As an example of the singer’s generosity, Dimitrov said that whenever Mazonakis visited his establishment, he left a €50 tip for every employee.

The Bulgarian also maintains close relations with the singer’s sisters – Vaso and Maria. People from Mazonakis’s circle described him as his „second self“, but whether this closeness has any bearing on the inheritance can only become clear once a valid will is established or the inheritance proceedings are completed.

Sources: marica.bg, yfsf.antenna.gr, greekcitytimes.com