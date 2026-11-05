Medi adds a third date in Sofia after the quick sell-out of the second concert

Medi has announced a third date for his concert in Sofia following the exceptionally fast sale of tickets for the first two March evenings. The singer will also meet his audience on March 14, 2027, at Arena 8888 Sofia.

Tickets for the second concert sold out in 8 minutes and 15 seconds. Sales of tickets for the third date began at 3:00 p.m. yesterday, and within the first few hours only a few places were still available. This is a sign that interest in the new show remains high.

Three concerts in March

Medi initially announced one date, but after the tickets sold out quickly, he added a second concert. Both events are already sold out, while the third evening will give even more viewers the opportunity to attend his concert in Sofia.

Medi’s first major solo concert took place on March 8, 2026. That same year, he also took on the role of a mentor on “The Voice of Bulgaria” – a position that has a special personal significance for him, as 12 years ago he himself was a contestant on the show.

The strongest year of his career

Medi is one of the established names in pop-folk, but 2026 is shaping up to be the most successful year of his career. The singer has been running his own production company since 2022, while his participation in the television format has expanded his presence beyond the genre’s traditional audience.

On “The Voice of Bulgaria”, Medi also shared an intriguing personal fact – that he is a Gemini with Scorpio rising. Against this backdrop, ticket demand for his concerts has turned the March dates into one of the most eagerly awaited music events in Sofia in 2027.

Sources: woman.bg, darik.bg