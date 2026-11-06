Luna Buys an Entire Building in a Luxury Complex in Sofia (VIDEO)

Luna showed off her latest property acquisition in Sofia. In a video, the pop-folk singer announced that she had become one of the owners of a building in a luxury complex in the capital’s Malinova Dolina neighborhood.

The company from which the property was purchased also took part in the published clip. The project was presented as an opportunity for people seeking a luxurious lifestyle, while other potential clients were invited to follow the singer’s example.

“Luna has already been our client,” one of the construction company’s executives said. It was not specified when her previous deal with the company took place, nor whether she owns other properties in its complexes.

Luna herself did not disclose the value of the new acquisition and did not explain in detail exactly what her participation in the building’s ownership entails.

“I am now one of the owners of the new building. Welcome, dear friends, to our place. It can be with money, it can be without money, but let’s make a start—let’s live together, smile, sing and have fun. Let this be in this building!”

It has not been clarified whether the singer acquired the entire building or has a share in its ownership. There is also no information about the size of the investment.

The new deal once again drew attention to the properties associated with Luna’s name. For years, she has not given a definitive answer as to whether she sold her penthouse in the capital’s Lozenets neighborhood. The singer acquired it in the late 1990s.

In 2020, Luna announced that she had bought an apartment on the Black Sea coast with the fee she received for participating in the television show “As Two Drops of Water.” That same year, she also showed off a house in Australia, which she later put up for sale.

A separate dispute concerns an apartment on September Uprising Street in Shumen. The heirs of the deceased owner are contesting a will according to which the home was left to the singer. Luna maintains a different version and claims that she acquired the property through adverse possession.