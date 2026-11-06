Krisco announces when construction of the “Slanchevi Detza 2024” children’s center will begin (VIDEO)

Krisco hopes that the groundbreaking ceremony for the long-awaited integration center for children with special needs will take place in April 2027. The plot for the project has already been secured, and the paperwork is at the final stage.

“We hope to have the groundbreaking in April, so we are waiting for the design visa for the plot, then we will submit the project, and after that obtain the construction permit,” Krisco explained in a conversation with Elizabet Metodieva for the Nova TV show “Na Kafe.”

He clarified that several more administrative procedures must be completed before construction begins. These include issuing a design visa for the plot, submitting the project and obtaining a construction permit. According to him, work on the initiative is progressing “at a very good pace and very positively.”

At present, the final amount needed to complete the center has not been determined. Krisco thanked everyone who has supported the “Slanchevi Detza 2024” foundation through donations or in other ways.

Among the donors are people who have provided 30,000, 40,000, 50,000 and even 70,000 euros at once. However, a significant portion of the funds comes from numerous smaller contributions of between 5 and 20 euros.

“This is a project of society – that is how I see it,” Krisco said.

He stressed that moral support also matters, but concrete action and financial contributions are needed to bring the project to fruition. His wish is for every donor, regardless of the size of their donation, to visit the center one day and see the result of their support.

The future center will not be intended solely for children with special needs. It will also provide support for their families, who likewise need understanding, attention and assistance.

The idea is to create an environment where children with and without special needs can play, communicate and spend time together. In this way, the project should encourage acceptance and integration instead of separating children.

The “Slanchevi Detza 2024” foundation is also raising funds through charitable initiatives. The latest is a special collection of jewelry featuring children’s ornaments, cartoon characters and accessories for adults. 30% of the value of each purchase will be donated to the foundation.