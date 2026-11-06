Fake websites selling tickets for “Eurovision 2027”

Fake websites and unofficial offers for tickets to “Eurovision 2027” have appeared online, Burgas Municipality and the Bulgarian National Television reported. The municipal administration is warning those wishing to attend the contest not to buy tickets from unverified platforms.

Purchasing through websites and from individuals not designated by the organizers carries the risk of financial fraud and acquiring invalid tickets.

“Do not provide personal or payment details and do not purchase tickets through unofficial platforms,” Burgas Municipality urges.

According to information disseminated by the municipality, official ticket sales are expected to begin in January 2027. The European Broadcasting Union says that tickets have not yet gone on sale, while the exact date, prices and categories will be announced at a later stage through the contest’s official channels.

The official sales channels will be listed on Eurovision.com. The organizers expressly warn against purchasing from unofficial websites, resellers and private individuals, as they cannot guarantee the validity of such tickets.

Fans can register in advance on the Eurofan platform, the official free program for contest fans. Registration will be required to take part in ticket sales once they open.

Burgas will host the 71st edition of “Eurovision” in May 2027. The first semi-final will take place on May 11, the second is scheduled for May 13, and the grand final will be held on May 15 at Arena Burgas.