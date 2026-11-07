Meghan Markle’s father released after arrest in Florida

Thomas Markle Sr., the father of Meghan Markle, has been released from custody after his first appearance before a federal court in Tampa, Florida. The 82-year-old man faces one federal charge of possessing child pornography and has returned to the assisted-living facility in Lakeland where he was detained.

According to People magazine, cited by US media, Markle did not enter a plea at the hearing. This means that, at present, there has been no confirmed guilty plea or plea of “not guilty.” All allegations in the case remain accusations until the court issues a ruling.

The conditions of his release include home detention and electronic monitoring. The court ordered Markle to surrender his passport and not leave the designated judicial districts in Florida and California. He is not permitted to use devices with internet access and must undergo a medical and psychological evaluation, US media reported.

Two warehouses searched in California

The Federal Bureau of Investigation searched two storage facilities in the Los Angeles area rented in Markle’s name since 2008. During the searches, around 78 items were seized, including slides, film negatives and books that investigators believe contain material depicting the sexual abuse of children.

According to the federal complaint, two of the images described show an adult man, identified by a witness as Markle, with a naked minor girl. Another item depicts a naked girl in a room that appears to be part of a hotel chain in the Philippines. These descriptions are part of the allegations and do not constitute facts established by a court.

The US Department of Justice said that, if convicted, Markle could face up to 20 years in federal prison. FBI Director Kash Patel said the agency would use “every resource” to protect children and prosecute suspected offenders.

Case to continue in California

The next court hearing is expected to take place in California, but a date has not yet been announced. The federal investigation is ongoing, and Markle is presumed innocent until proven guilty in accordance with the law.

Sources: apnews.com, tmz.com, abcnews.com